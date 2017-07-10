RI still operating without FY18 budget

By: Rebecca Turco

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island is still operating without a budget, ten days into the new fiscal year, as cities and towns are growing concerned about their bottom lines.

"We're trying to get a handle on all of that," Cranston Mayor Allan Fung told ABC6 News.

The state is working off of last year's budget until a new one is passed, which means payments to cities and towns at the end of the month could be far less than expected. "Our budget is already locked, it locked in months ago, so a lot of difficult decisions are going to have to be made going forward," Fung explained.

Cranston could stand to lose $3 million in funding for public schools alone, according to Fung. "It's very difficult to absorb a $3 million unexpected cut, for lack of a better term, when the budget is already locked," he said.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello pointed the finger once again at the Senate President, who Mattiello says went back on his word on phasing out the car tax.

"I would suggest that all of the mayors and the town managers contact their senators, the senate leadership, and ask them to stop the political power play, stop the shenanigans [and] get back to work," Mattiello said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gina Raimondo continues to urge both sides to come to an agreement. "This has to at some point get beyond politics,” said Raimondo. “There are a lot of Rhode Islanders – children, families, moms and dads – who are planning on this budget to get signed and I think they deserve that."

ABC6 News reached out to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio for comment. A spokesperson sent a statement from Ruggerio dated June 30: “I encourage Speaker Mattiello to reconvene the House as soon as possible to consider the state budget as passed by the Senate, including the minor but very important taxpayer protections that have been added.”

