RI still operating without budget - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI still operating without FY18 budget

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island is still operating without a budget, ten days into the new fiscal year, as cities and towns are growing concerned about their bottom lines.

"We're trying to get a handle on all of that," Cranston Mayor Allan Fung told ABC6 News.

The state is working off of last year's budget until a new one is passed, which means payments to cities and towns at the end of the month could be far less than expected. "Our budget is already locked, it locked in months ago, so a lot of difficult decisions are going to have to be made going forward," Fung explained.

Cranston could stand to lose $3 million in funding for public schools alone, according to Fung. "It's very difficult to absorb a $3 million unexpected cut, for lack of a better term, when the budget is already locked," he said.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello pointed the finger once again at the Senate President, who Mattiello says went back on his word on phasing out the car tax.

"I would suggest that all of the mayors and the town managers contact their senators, the senate leadership, and ask them to stop the political power play, stop the shenanigans [and] get back to work," Mattiello said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gina Raimondo continues to urge both sides to come to an agreement. "This has to at some point get beyond politics,” said Raimondo. “There are a lot of Rhode Islanders – children, families, moms and dads – who are planning on this budget to get signed and I think they deserve that."

ABC6 News reached out to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio for comment. A spokesperson sent a statement from Ruggerio dated June 30: “I encourage Speaker Mattiello to reconvene the House as soon as possible to consider the state budget as passed by the Senate, including the minor but very important taxpayer protections that have been added.”

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.