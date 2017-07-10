RIDOT: Over-sized truck in Warwick to be moved

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Bay Crane Northeast, LLC announced early Monday evening the over-sized truck that has sat vacant on Route 117 will be moved.

The truck is scheduled to be moved at 7:00 p.m. Monday.

According to a press release issued to ABC6 News, Bay Crane has agreed to:

Issue a $25 million insurance policy with the State of Rhode Island as a co-insured party.

Pay for the cost of the Rhode Island State Police escort.

Reimburse RIDOT $60,000 to cover the unusual circumstances brought about by the unique nature of this incident.

The agreement between Bay Crane and RIDOT sets guidelines for RIDOT's relationship with Bay Crane in the future.

"Public safety has always been our priority in this matter. It was our job to make sure that the people of Rhode Island were kept safe and that our roads and bridges were not damaged. We have achieved this. This accord also protects the financial interests of the taxpayers of the State with Bay Crane's agreement to reimburse the State for expenses brought about by the unique nature of this situation," said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti.

