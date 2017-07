By Nick Coit

The 112th Rhode Island Amateur teed off on Monday at the Valley Country Club in Warwick.

Kevin Silva of Montaup Country Club sits atop the leaderboard after Day 1, shooting a 68 which puts him at 4-under par. Silva's five birdies and an eagle on the card giving him a one stroke lead.

Tyler Cooke of Wannamoisett Country Club and Jamie Lukowicz of are currently tied second at 3-under par. Round two is tomorrow.