Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Named AL Starter For All-Star Game

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer

       MIAMI (AP) - Chris Sale will become the first pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts representing different teams.

       The Boston Red Sox ace will start Tuesday night's game for the American League, and Washington's Max Scherzer will open for the National League.

       Then with the Chicago White Sox, Sale pitched the first inning of last year's game at San Diego and allowed a two-out home run to Kris Bryant.

        Sale will be the 16th pitcher to make consecutive All-Star starts. He is 11-4 with a 2.75 ERA and a major league-leading 178 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings.

        Scherzer also will be making his second All-Star start. Then with Detroit, he pitched a perfect inning at New York's Citi Field in 2013, when Sale followed with a pair of 1-2-3 innings and got the win. Scherzer will be the fifth pitcher to start All-Star Games for both leagues. He is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts.
