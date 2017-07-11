At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi

By: The Associated Press

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a U.S. military plane used for refueling crashed into a field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard and spreading debris for miles and creating a fiery wreckage.

Leflore County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Randle told reporters at a late Monday briefing that 16 bodies had been recovered after the KC-130 spiraled into the ground about 85 miles north of Jackson in the Mississippi Delta.

Marine Corps spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said in a statement that a KC-130 “experienced a mishap” Monday evening but provided no details. The KC-130 is used as a refueling tanker.

