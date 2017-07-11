Woonsocket teenager dead, two injured after crash on 295 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woonsocket teenager dead, two injured after crash on 295

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) – A Woonsocket teenager has died and two passengers were injured after a crash on 295 in Johnston Monday afternoon.

The driver, Lungpalinya Phouvong, 17, was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

According to Rhode Island State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. when Phouvong’s vehicle went off the road and struck a tree just north of the Exit 4 ramp to Plainfield Pike.

Phouvong was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The two passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

They were later released.

Rhode Island State Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

