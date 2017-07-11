Missing kayaker found by Coast Guard on island in Buzzards Bay

By: News Staff

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. – A missing kayaker was found Tuesday on Nashawena Island after his kayak was knocked over by a wave.

Fairhaven Fire received a call at approximately 7:51 a.m. Tuesday morning of a empty yellow kayak in the New Bedford channel in Buzzards Bay.

Local companies responded and found the kayak with a cell phone and wallet inside and a lunch container floating a mile away.

The U.S. Coast Guard found the kayaker, Robert Kaminski, 48, around 10:05 a.m.

Kaminski reported that he was sailing to Cuttyhunk Island from Gooseberry Neck Island Monday night.

He tried to stay with the kayak as long as he could, but the seas were too rough.

He swam to Nashawena Island and fell asleep.

When he woke up, he went to a house on the island to tell them he was okay.

"Kaminski did two very important things," said Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Helly, a command duty officer for Sector Southeastern New England. "He wore his life jacket and called to let us know he was ok. We would like to remind paddlecraft users to label your kayak with your name and contact information, and have a reliable means of communication."

Kaminski was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

No word yet on his condition.

