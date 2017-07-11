Former PC basketball player arrested on warrant for probation vi - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former PC basketball player arrested on warrant for probation violation on statutory rape charge

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A former Providence College basketball star was arrested after a traffic stop revealed a warrant out for his arrest for a probation violation in Georgia regarding a statutory rape charge.

Abdul Abdullah, 46, was pulled over by a Cranston Police officer Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. after he drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Midwood Street, Crescent Avenue, and Legion Way.

Abdullah led the Friars to the Big East Championship in 1994 and also worked for Brown University as a basketball coach.

The warrant for his arrest was from the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

According to the police report, Abdullah had his child in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

He was allowed to contact the child’s mother so that she could take custody of the child and of his vehicle.

Once the child left with the mother, police arrested Abdullah and brought him to the Cranston Police Department Headquarters.

Abdullah is currently at the ACI and will be arraigned Wednesday, pending additional information from officials in Georgia.

