UPDATE: Pawtucket Police locate missing man with Alzheimer's - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Pawtucket Police locate missing man with Alzheimer's

Posted: Updated:
Luis Mujica. Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department Luis Mujica. Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police have located a 63-year-old male with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing Tuesday.

Police were looking for Luis Mujica, who was last seen on foot around 8:30 a.m., in the area of John Street, heading in an unknown direction.

Mujica is described as a white male, standing at 5’7”, weighing 175 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan short sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Police said he speaks Spanish, and that he may understand some English, but is not fluent.

Pawtucket Police would like to thank all who assisted in the search for Luis Mujica. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.