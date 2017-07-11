UPDATE: Pawtucket Police locate missing man with Alzheimer's

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police have located a 63-year-old male with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing Tuesday.

Police were looking for Luis Mujica, who was last seen on foot around 8:30 a.m., in the area of John Street, heading in an unknown direction.

Mujica is described as a white male, standing at 5’7”, weighing 175 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan short sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Police said he speaks Spanish, and that he may understand some English, but is not fluent.

Pawtucket Police would like to thank all who assisted in the search for Luis Mujica.

