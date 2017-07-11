Raimondo signs bill requiring non-opioid treatment coverage

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law a bill that requires insurance reimbursement for pain treatments that don't involve the use of opioids.

The legislation signed Tuesday by the Democratic governor states that patients with substance use disorders will have access to evidence-based, non-opioid treatments for pain.

The new law will require insurance coverage for chiropractic and osteopathic treatments deemed medically necessary and performed by licensed individuals.

Sen. Frank Lombardo, a Johnston Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, says opioids have been overprescribed in Rhode Island, and that has led to a health epidemic.

The law takes effect on April 1, 2018.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017