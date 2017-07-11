Raimondo signs bill requiring non-opioid treatment coverage - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Raimondo signs bill requiring non-opioid treatment coverage

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed into law a bill that requires insurance reimbursement for pain treatments that don't involve the use of opioids.              

The legislation signed Tuesday by the Democratic governor states that patients with substance use disorders will have access to evidence-based, non-opioid treatments for pain.              

The new law will require insurance coverage for chiropractic and osteopathic treatments deemed medically necessary and performed by licensed individuals.              

Sen. Frank Lombardo, a Johnston Democrat who co-sponsored the bill, says opioids have been overprescribed in Rhode Island, and that has led to a health epidemic.              

The law takes effect on April 1, 2018.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.