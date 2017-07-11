Police searching for man who allegedly smuggled alcohol in his pants

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry Police are seeking help to identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol by stuffing it in his pants.

Surveillance footage on the Coventry Police Department Facebook page shows a man selecting a bottle and hiding it while walking around the store.

Police allege the man left the store without paying for the bottle.

Anyone with information on the identify of the suspect is encouraged to call the Coventry Police Department at: (401) 826-1100.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017