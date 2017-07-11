Police searching for man who allegedly smuggled alcohol in his p - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police searching for man who allegedly smuggled alcohol in his pants

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry Police are seeking help to identify a man wanted for allegedly stealing a bottle of alcohol by stuffing it in his pants.

Surveillance footage on the Coventry Police Department Facebook page shows a man selecting a bottle and hiding it while walking around the store.

Police allege the man left the store without paying for the bottle.

Anyone with information on the identify of the suspect is encouraged to call the Coventry Police Department at: (401) 826-1100.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.