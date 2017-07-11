Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth to close temporarily for next two weeks

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, Mass. – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth will be closed temporarily due to repaving from July 16 to July 28.

Portions of Faunce Corner Road will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. nightly during that time.

Saturday, July 22 is the one night when no work will be scheduled.

Businesses on the road will be accessible during business hours.

The detour routes are as follows:

Traveling on Route 6 Westbound:

Continue on Route 6 Westbound, past Faunce Corner Road, to Cross Road

Right onto Cross Road

Follow Cross Road until it intersect with Faunce Corner Road

Traveling on Route 6 Eastbound:

Turn left onto Cross Road

Follow Cross Road until it intersect with Faunce Corner Road

Traveling South on Faunce Corner Road:

Turn right onto Cross Road

Follow Cross Road until it intersect with Route 6

Traveling North on Faunce Corner Road:

Turn left onto Cross Road

Follow Cross Road until it intersect with Route 6

