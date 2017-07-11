Police announce detours, road closures in city due to National Governors Association Summer Meeting

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department announced Tuesday that drivers should expect road closures, lane restrictions, and detours due to the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Providence this week.

The event starts Thursday, July 13, and ends Sunday, July 16.

While business meetings will be held at the Convention Center, other events and social gatherings are planned for other locations in Providence and Newport.

Authorities plan to provide security and assist with traffic throughout the conference.

Road closures and lane restrictions include:

Wednesday noon through Sunday noon: West Exchange Street, between Sabin Street and the Service Road, will be closed to traffic during the conference at the Convention Center.

Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m.: Fountain Street to Weybosset Street will be closed to traffic during an event at the Providence Performing Arts Center.

Friday 4 to 10 p.m.: Memorial Boulevard, from Exchange Street to Francis Street; Francis Street, from Memorial Boulevard to Hayes Street; Hayes Street to Smith Street; and Gaspee Street, from Francis Street to Smith Street, will have lane restrictions during an event at the State House, followed by a special presentation of WaterFire.

People in Providence should expect increased traffic, but otherwise will not be impacted.

The Convention Center will be closed to the general public during this time.

Protesters will be directed to Mathewson Street at Sabin Street.

