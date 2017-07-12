BREAKING: Coventry woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

BREAKING: Coventry woman arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) – A Coventry woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on July 3rd in Exeter.

Shannon Holden, 23, was charged with Duty to Stop in Accident, Death Resulting.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on July 3rd, Sarah Balmforth of Exeter was killed as she walked her dog on South Road.

The vehicle that struck her fled the scene.

State Police detectives were able to locate a 1999 Jeep Wrangler at Holden’s residence that had damage that matched the vehicle that struck Balmforth.

A warrant for Holden’s arrest was issued, and she appears in 4th Division District Court Wednesday.

