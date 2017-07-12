Coventry man charged after breaking into local business, stealin - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry man charged after breaking into local business, stealing $15k worth of tools

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) – Scott Blakney, 48, of Coventry, was arrested Sunday after he broke into a Howard Avenue business and stole over $15,000 worth of tools.

Police responded to the business at approximately 7:00 a.m. Sunday after the owner reported the garage window had been broken and a man could be seen on surveillance video breaking cameras off the exterior of the building.

The man is then seen stealing the tools.

Detectives recognized the man as Blakney.

He had been arrested in 2016 for breaking into another local business.

Coventry Police discovered that Blakney  had been arrested by Warwick Police Sunday night for illegal Possession of Schedule IV pills.
On Monday, Blakney was interviewed by Coventry Police and charged for the break-in.

All of the tools stolen were recovered and returned to the business owner.

If anyone has any more information about this case, they are asked to contact Coventry Police at 401-826-1100.

