By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Providence ballet dancer injured in a hit and run is heading home.

Jordan Nelson has been in the hospital since he was struck by a car while riding his bike near Hope High School a few weeks ago.

He suffered brain injuries and broken bones, but is making an amazing recovery.

Police still have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017