Providence 49'ers football team raising money to replace equipment lost in fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence youth football team is trying to replace thousands of dollars worth of equipment destroyed in a fire that could be linked to arson.
Police say the coach of the Providence 49'ers spotted the fire behind Mount Pleasant High School last Thursday.
It engulfed a storage container which held the team's equipment.
The coach says he saw two people running from the scene.
The team has since set up a Go Fund Me page to try and raise the $15,000 needed to replace that equipment.
