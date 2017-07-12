Providence 49'ers football team raising money to replace equipme - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence 49'ers football team raising money to replace equipment lost in fire

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence youth football team is trying to replace thousands of dollars worth of equipment destroyed in a fire that could be linked to arson.

Police say the coach of the Providence 49'ers spotted the fire behind Mount Pleasant High School last Thursday.

It engulfed a storage container which held the team's equipment.

The coach says he saw two people running from the scene.

The team has since set up a Go Fund Me page to try and raise the $15,000 needed to replace that equipment.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.