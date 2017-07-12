Ward 3 elections in full swing to fill Jackson's vacant seat

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Ward 3 voters were headed to the polls Wednesday to cast their ballots in the special primary election for Kevin Jackson’s former seat.

Voters choosing between democratic candidates Mark Santow, Nirva Rebecca LaFortune, and Daniel Chaika.

The winner will then face off against Republican David Lallier and Independent Chris Reynolds in the August 16 general election.

Back in May, constituents voted to oust Jackson from his seat after his embezzlement arrest.

