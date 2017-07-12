Ward 3 elections in full swing to fill Jackson's vacant seat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ward 3 elections in full swing to fill Jackson's vacant seat

Posted: Updated:
Kevin Jackson. Kevin Jackson.

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Ward 3 voters were headed to the polls Wednesday to cast their ballots in the special primary election for Kevin Jackson’s former seat.

Voters choosing between democratic candidates Mark Santow, Nirva Rebecca LaFortune, and Daniel Chaika.

The winner will then face off against Republican David Lallier and Independent Chris Reynolds in the August 16 general election.

Back in May, constituents voted to oust Jackson from his seat after his embezzlement arrest.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.