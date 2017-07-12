Crash between two boats sends one operator to hospital with head injuries

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – A collision between a 19-foot pleasure craft and a 90-foot steel fishing boat sent one operator to the hospital with head injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning in the outer New Bedford harbor when visibility was extremely low.

The operator of the pleasure craft suffered head injuries and was taken from the scene by a New Bedford fire boat back to shore.

He was then transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

No word yet on his condition.

The accident is currently under investigation by Environmental Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

