Crash between two boats sends one operator to hospital with head - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Crash between two boats sends one operator to hospital with head injuries

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) – A collision between a 19-foot pleasure craft and a 90-foot steel fishing boat sent one operator to the hospital with head injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. Wednesday morning in the outer New Bedford harbor when visibility was extremely low.

The operator of the pleasure craft suffered head injuries and was taken from the scene by a New Bedford fire boat back to shore.

He was then transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.

No word yet on his condition.

The accident is currently under investigation by Environmental Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.