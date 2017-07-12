Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

By: The Associated Press

EXETER, R.I. (AP) -- A Rhode Island woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead last week in Exeter.

State police say 23-year-old Shannon Holden, of Coventry, was charged with duty to stop an accident with death resulting. She was arraigned Wednesday in Washington County District Court. Her bail was set at $10,000 with surety.

Police say 27-year-old Sarah Balmforth was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle on July 3. Troopers were able to locate a 1999 Jeep Wrangler that had damage consistent with that of the vehicle that hit Balmforth.

Police say the Jeep was registered to Holden.

Holden's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

