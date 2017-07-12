Former PC basketball star to remain behind bars

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A former Providence College basketball star will remain behind bars.

Abdul Abdullah is being held for violating his probation on a statutory rape charge in Georgia.

He was pulled over during a traffic stop in Cranston on Monday night and that is when police found he had an outstanding warrant.

Abdullah led the PC Friars to the Big East Championship back in 1994.

He later coached at Brown University.

He will be back in court next month.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017