Southern R.I. Amtrack scrapped, for now

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The proposed Amtrak line that was supposed to cut through communities in southern Rhode Island has been scrapped by the Federal Railroad Administration for now.

After outcry from residents and state leaders, the FRA's new 30-year vision shows they listened to the concerns of Rhode Islanders who were upset overt the potential environmental impacts and loss of property.

Plans or a bypass line across the state may not be dead altogether, but the FRA says they will not make any changes without further study and input from the state.

