Providence shooting suspect missing after making bail - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence shooting suspect missing after making bail

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Providence police are looking for a "person of interest" in a murder outside of a Providence nightclub earlier this month who hasn't been seen since he made bail.

According to police, John Minaya was arrested a short time after Devin Burney was gunned down earlier this month outside Noah Lounge on Broad Street in Providence.

Minaya was arrested on gun charges and was bailed out, but has not been seen since. He is also wanted as a violator of his probation on a previous gun conviction.

