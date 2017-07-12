Governor signs executive order to aid opioid crisis

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Governor Gina Raimondo signed an executive order to try and help the opioid crisis.

The order will bring together healthcare facilities, state agencies, law enforcement personnel and families to help come up with new ideas to reduce overdoses.

The executive order enhances the existing strategies of the Governor's Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force Action Plan in the areas of prevention, treatment, rescue and recovery.



"Building on our existing plan, this executive order will bring together healthcare facilities, state agencies, law enforcement personnel, healthcare providers, families and many others around specific, targeted interventions that will save lives," said Raimondo. "The opioid overdose crisis is evolving, both in Rhode Island and across the country."



Last year, 336 Rhode Islanders died of drug overdoses, largely associated with opioids such as fentanyl.



The meeting was also attended by Acting Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Richard Baum.

