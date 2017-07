By Ken Bell

The RI Amateur moved to match play on Wednesday at Valley Country Club in Warwick.

Joe Tucker won his two matches to advance to play Bobby Leopold in the quarters.

Billy Forcier will face Kevin Silva on Thursday.

Jamie Lukowicz and Ryan Pelletier both won a pair of matches to advance to play each other in the quarterfinals.

Richard Audette, Jr. beat Patrick Welch to advance to play Bruce Heterick Thursday.