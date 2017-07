By Ken Bell

The International League Stars fell short against the Pacific Coast League Stars, 6 to 4 in the Triple-A All-Star game in Tacoma, WA. The PawSox had three representatives in the game.

Rusney Castillo had a good night, going 2 for 5 with an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

Home Run Derby winner Bryce Brentz went 0 for 2 at the late with a walk.

Pitcher Edgar Olmos pitched to one batter, getting the final out in the 8th inning.