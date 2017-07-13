Threatening emails evacuate Waltham schools - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Threatening emails evacuate Waltham schools

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

WALTHAM, Mass. (WLNE) -- Nine schools were evacuated in Waltham after they received email bomb threats Thursday afternoon.

Waltham Police said in a statement that numerous bomb threat emails were received at certain schools.

To ensure the safety of all students and staff, all Waltham schools were evacuated.

Local police, along with the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council School Threat Assessment Response System and Massachusetts State Police K9 Units are currently in the process of clearing all the schools affected.

The following schools were evacuated:

  1. Waltham High School
  2. Kennedy Middle School
  3. McDevitt Middle School
  4. Plympton Elementary School
  5. Fitzgerald Elementary School
  6. Northeast Elementary School
  7. MacArthur Elementary School
  8. Stanley Elementary School
  9. Whittemore Elementary School

