Two drug raids in 24 hours in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) -- Police released the details of two drug raids in Fairhaven that led to the seizure of dangerous drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash.

The first raid occurred Monday, July 10 just before 3 p.m. at the second floor apartment of 25 Oak St.

Fairhaven Police, working with members of the Bristol County Sheriffs Office Anti Crime Task Force seized a quantity of fentanyl and other drugs after executing a search warrant.

According to a statement obtained by ABC6 News, officers seized over 21 grams of fentanyl and 28 Dilaudid pills, a narcotic. They also seized over $500 in cash, scales, a cell phone, a laptop computer and drug packaging materials. Police arrested Nicholas Beiruti, 26, who lives in the apartment.

Beiruti was charged with trafficking fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute a class B substance, subsequent offense.

The following raid occurred the next day at 53 Boston Hill Rd. Tuesday, July 11 afternoon, less than 24 hours before the prior.

Police arrested 69-year-old Robert Clark, identified as the resident of the home, and seized over $700 in cash and a small amount of cocaine, heroin and a class E controlled substance identified as quetiapine fumarate, an anti-psychotic prescription medication.

The location of Clark’s residence is in close proximity to a Rock-a-Bye Kids, a certified day care, which triggers a school zone violation. Subsequently, Clark was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a class E substance and school zone violations.

Both suspects were arraigned in Third District Court.

