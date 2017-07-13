Multi-agency investigation underway into cop murder cold case

By: Kirsten Glavin

Email: kglavin@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — A massive investigation is underway in North Dartmouth involving an old cold case early Thursday evening.

Authorities from the Massachsuetts and Pennsylvania State Police, as well as members of the FBI are investigating the yard of a home on Maple Crest Drive, about a quarter mile away from Dartmouth Middle School.

A spokesperson for the FBI told ABC6 News they are trying to locate evidence, relating to longtime fugitive Donald Eugene Webb.

A statement released read in part:

“The FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to Attorney General Maura Healey's office are conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation.”

“As part of our ongoing efforts to locate long time fugitive Donald Eugene Webb, an evidentiary search is currently underway.”

Authorities are working very privately behind the home where lights and what appears to be digging can be seen.

Webb is accused of killing a Pennsylvania cop, from Saxonburg during a traffic stop back in 1980.

The home belongs to Donald Eugene Webb wife, Lillian Webb.

Back in June, it was reported that police searched inside the home, and found a hidden room where officials believe his wife hid him.

No further information is available at this time.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017