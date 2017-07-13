Providence Mayor Proclaims Thursday "Summer Learning Day"

By: Tim Studebaker

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - It's summertime, so most kids are out of school. But, the learning doesn't have to stop there. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza proclaimed today "Summer Learning Day."

The mayor, along with various organizations across the city, hope to curb the loss of learning seen in more than 50% of Providence kids over the summer break in recent years.

Elorza says, "So, we know that many of our kids, they fall behind during the summer because their parents don't have the money to pay for the youth and summer enrichment programs. So, we're providing many, many of those programs, and most of them are free here in the city, which is great."

The programs fall in line with the mayor's “Eat, Play, Learn” summer campaign. They also provide employment opportunities.

Elorza says, "Another thing that we're doing is we invested a full million dollars to double the number of summer jobs available for 14 to 24 year-olds throughout the city."

Providence City Arts was one of three stops for the mayor today. The facility has hired 28 young people to help serve the 250 kids that enjoy the free programs there.

Jazmin Morillon participated when she was younger. Now, she's back to help give other kids a similar experience.

Morillon says, "This is a really great program because it provides inner city kids and urban kids with things that they wouldn't normally just have laying around. It opens their mind and opens their eyes - there's more than just what's around."

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017