RI Amateur Gets Through Quarterfinals Before Rain Interrupts Sem - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI Amateur Gets Through Quarterfinals Before Rain Interrupts Semi's

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The RI Amateur made it through the quarterfinals before rain interrupted the semifinals mid-afternoon at the Valley Country Club in Warwick.

Former Bobby Leopold beat Medalist Joe Tucker, 3 and 2 to advance to the semifinals.  Former URI star Billy Forcier eliminated New Bedford's Kevin Silva on the 19th hole. 

Richard Audette, Jr. defeated Bruce Heterick, 3 and 2 to advance to the semi's.  Jamie Lukowicz beat Ryan Pelletier 5 and 3 to move on.

Forcier led Leopold 1-up through 8 holes when play was called in the semifinal round.

Lukowicz was 3-up on Audette through 9 when the rain washed out the rest of the day.

Play resumes Friday morning at 7:30.  The 36-hole title match will follow at the end of the semifinals.

