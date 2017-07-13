Brides scramble to secure dresses in sudden closing of Alfred Angelo stores

By: News Staff

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) -- An hour before closing its doors for good, the Alfred Angelo bridal store was filled with frantic brides and bridesmaids scrambling to secure their dresses.

Customers informed ABC6 News that employees told them all stores nationwide were suddenly shutting down, and that they suspected the Florida-based company may be going bankrupt. A worker confirmed the closings to our Boston affiliate, WCVB.

Rumors have been buzzing on social media for at least the past few days around the closing of the stores, many taking to Twitter and Facebook with their frustration. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the North Attleboro store on Route 1 closed for good -- but not without some uproar.

Brides, bridesmaids and mothers of the brides were seen rushing into the store, and were reported to be bombarding the few employees working with questions and demands. Even a vehicle with an out-of-state license plate was seen speeding up to the store, a passenger rushing in before closing time.

Holly Harrison is getting married in October. She was able to pick up many of her dresses and accessories Thursday, but is still waiting on one bridesmaid dress, expected to arrive by September.

“It’s crazy, the whole store is flipping out," Harrison said. "They’re giving dresses away, they’re saying ‘just take it.’ Some of these have balances still, and aren’t being paid in full."

Kathleen Newell had to rush to the store when her sister and bride-to-be found out about the abrupt closings. She said that the inside of the store was chaotic, and that staff had little to no advance notice on the closure.

“The staff were very upset, they told me they hadn’t heard about any of this until they arrived at work today themselves," Newell said.

When Harrison asked employees how she could be sure she would receive the dress, she was told the company would "try to use the honors system" in shipping already-purchased items, but did not guarantee anyone would receive their items by the expected dates.

“They should’ve notified people," Harrison said. "You don’t just have two days notice, you know if you’re getting bankrupt.”

No employees in the North Attleboro store or the corporate office were available for a request for comment by ABC6 News.The reason for the sudden closings is still unknown.

