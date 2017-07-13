Five rescued from sinking boat off Martha's Vineyard - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Five rescued from sinking boat off Martha's Vineyard

By: News Staff

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Coast Guard and partner agencies safely rescued five people Thursday from a recreational boat taking on water about one mile south of Squibnocket Point, Martha's Vineyard.

When the their boat started taking on water while five people were aboard, the master of the 30-foot boat Cila radioed the Coast Guard around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

First responders including a lifeboat crew, helicopter aircrew, the Barnstable County Sheriff's office and a commercial towing service assisted the vessel. 

"When they on scene, the Coast Guard boat crew transferred four of the five people to the 47-foot Motor Life Boat and began assisting the vessel," a statement from the Coast Guard First District news office read. "With the master still aboard, the rescue crew was able to control the flooding and stabilize the boat for a return to port under its own power."

The boat crews escorted the vessel back to Menemsha Harbor. No injuries were reported. 

