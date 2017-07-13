New England Revolution Eliminated from U-S Open Cup by NY Red Bulls

Revolution news release...
BOSTON, Mass. – The New England Revolution fell to the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal at Harvard University's Jordan Field on Thursday evening. With the loss, New England is eliminated from the 2017 U.S. Open Cup and denied a second consecutive appearance in the semifinal.
Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips scored the game's lone goal in the 87th minute, shortly after Revolution defender Benjamin Angoua was issued a red card for violent conduct. In total, the match – the second meeting between the two teams in nine days – saw seven yellow cards and two red cards.
Despite five saves from goalkeeper Brad Knighton and strong scoring chances from defender Chris Tierney on a free kick in the 23rd minute and forward Teal Bunbury in the 59th minute, the one-goal margin proved to be enough for New York.
New England returns to MLS play on Saturday, July 22, when the club hosts the LA Galaxy. The match will be televised locally to Boston residents on NBC Boston and also on CSN New England, where Brad Feldman, Paul Mariner, and Naoko Funayama will have the call. Fans may also listen on the radio in English on 98.5 The Sports Hub and in Portuguese on 1570 WMVX Nossa Radio.
New England Revolution 0, New York Red Bulls 1
July 13, 2017 – Jordan Field (Boston, Mass.)
Revolution Eliminated From 2017 U.S. Open Cup
Tierney Passes Heaps, Dorman for Second Most Open Cup Appearances
Knighton Submits Five Stops in Standout Performance
Revolution Make Seven Changes to Starting XI from Round of 16 Win
GAME CAPSULE
Referee: Jorge Gonzalez
Assistant Referees: Craig Lowry (AR1), Thomas Felice (AR2)
Fourth Official: Michael Dee
Weather: 59 Degrees and Raining
Attendance: 2,331
Scoring Summary:
NY – Bradley Wright-Phillips (Felipe) 87'
Misconduct Summary:
NE – Antonio Delamea (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 14'
NY – Aaron Long (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 22'
NE – Chris Tierney (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 67'
NE – Benjamin Angoua (Red Card – Violent Conduct) 75'
NE – Andrew Farrell (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 89'
NY – Felipe (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 90'+3'
NY – Sacha Kljestan (Yellow Card – Unsporting Behavior) 90'+5'
NE – Antonio Delamea (Red Card – Dissent) FT
New England Revolution: Brad Knighton; Chris Tierney (Brian Wright 90'), Antonio Delamea, Benjamin Angoua, Andrew Farrell; Gershon Koffie; Diego Fagundez, Scott Caldwell, Lee Nguyen ©, Teal Bunbury (London Woodberry 78'); Kei Kamara
Substitutes Not Used: Matt Turner, Donnie Smith, Josh Smith, Xavier Kouassi, Zachary Herivaux
New York Red Bulls: Ryan Meara; Sal Zizzo, Aaron Long, Connor Lade, Tyler Adams; Alex Muyl, Felipe; Daniel Royer, Sacha Kljestan, Sean Davis; Bradley Wright-Phillips (Gonzalo Veron 90'+1')
Substitutes Not Used: Luis Robles, Hassan Ndam, Dan Metzger, Derrick Etienne, Vincent Bezecourt, Brandon Allen
|
New England Revolution
|
Team Statistics
|
New York Red Bulls
|
7 (3)
|
Shots (on Target)
|
14 (6)
|
5
|
Saves
|
3
|
4
|
Corner Kicks
|
2
|
1
|
Offsides
|
2
|
20
|
Fouls
|
19
|
328 (70%)
|
Passes Attempted (% Completed)
|
428 (74%)
|
43.8%
|
Possession
|
56.2%
