Special Report: Pilots 'N Paws

Coventry firefighter paramedic Jon Pascua is a volunteer pilot for the organization Pilots 'N Paws. The non-profit often time partners with groups like Save A Lab and Kindred Hearts Transport Connection to help move dogs from kill shelters down South, up to loving homes in the North.

ABC6 took a ride with Pascua to Westchester County, New York to pick up 6 lab-mix puppies.

Pilots N Paws: https://www.pilotsnpaws.org/

Save A Lab: http://savealabrescue.org/ Contact: Rebecca Clark: nwptrn@yahoo.com

Kindred Hearts Transport Connection: http://www.kindredheartstransportconnection.org/