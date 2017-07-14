Special Report: Pilots 'N Paws - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Special Report: Pilots 'N Paws

By Kirsten Glavin

Coventry firefighter paramedic Jon Pascua is a volunteer pilot for the organization Pilots 'N Paws. The non-profit often time partners with groups like Save A Lab and Kindred Hearts Transport Connection to help move dogs from kill shelters down South, up to loving homes in the North.

ABC6 took a ride with Pascua to Westchester County, New York to pick up 6 lab-mix puppies. 

Pilots N Paws: https://www.pilotsnpaws.org/

Save A Lab:  http://savealabrescue.org/   Contact: Rebecca Clark:  nwptrn@yahoo.com

Kindred Hearts Transport Connection:  http://www.kindredheartstransportconnection.org/

