Twin River Casino Parking Valets threaten to strike

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — The deadline is fast approaching for the Twin River Casino to make a new deal with valet workers.

The casino has until 3 p.m. Friday to re-evaluate those workers contracts before they plan to walk off the job.

A business agent for Teamsters Local 251 says Twin River is holding the right to layoff valet employees and subcontract their work.

The union also wants to negotiate a more affordable healthcare for employees.

“We feel that is unfair and unjust to our workers. Our workers helped build this facility that you see here, they work hard day in and day out in all kinds of weather,” Matthew Maini of Teamsters Local 251. “And just because they want to increase and maximize their profits on the sweat of our workers’ backs is not fair to the teamsters.”

Twin River says they are still negotiating the contracts but hope to achieve a fair settlement with the employees.

