Democratic governors voice concern over Senate GOP healthcare bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several Democratic governors came together early Friday morning to speak out against the latest iteration of the Republican healthcare bill.

Healthcare was not on the list of topics being discussed at the meeting, but after Thursday’s healthcare announcement, it has become the center of conversation.

Democratic governors from across the United States congregated in Providence to deliver a strong message against the latest Republican healthcare bill.

Governor Raimondo has been outspoken about healthcare saying getting rid of Obamacare would have disastrous consequences in Rhode Island.

Many of her colleagues in government shared her sentiment. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said his biggest problem with the latest version is the impact it could have on the opioid crisis.

In an effort to sway their Republican counterparts, the Democratic governors plan to take advantage of the meeting in Providence and sit down with them to discuss healthcare.

Governor Raimondo says she plans to express her concerns about the latest healthcare bill when she meets one on one with Vice President Pence on Friday.

