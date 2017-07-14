Red Sox Designate Pablo Sandoval for Assignment, Still Owe Him $ - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Red Sox Designate Pablo Sandoval for Assignment, Still Owe Him $48.66M Including Buyout

Posted:

By JIMMY GOLEN=
AP Sports Writer=
       BOSTON (AP) _ The Boston Red Sox have designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment.      

  The team cut its losses with the one-time San Francisco Giants slugger on Friday after activating him from the disabled list. He had been on an injury rehab assignment for an inner ear infection with Triple-A Pawtucket. The Red Sox have 10 days to trade or release him.


        Sandoval had won three World Series titles with the Giants before the Red Sox signed him for five years and $95 million before the 2015 season. He has appeared in just 161 games since then, hitting .237 with 14 homers.  
 

