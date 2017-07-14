Two arrested in Pawtucket double drug raid

Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) —Two men are facing numerous drug charges after court ordered search warrants led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun.
Kevin Perez, 22, and Leoner Leonardo, 21, both from Pawtucket, were arrested by Pawtucket Police on Tuesday with the assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).
Officials raided two residences located on Saratoga Ave and Cottage St., where 20 grams of heroin, various packaging and distribution materials, as well as a loaded .25cal Titan Handgun with an obliterated serial number were seized.
Perez was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of Heroin with intent to deliver
- Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver
- Carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence (2 counts)
- Possession of firearms by person convicted of a crime of violence (2 counts)
- Maintaining a common nuisance
Leonardo was charged with the following offenses:
- Possession of Heroin with intent to deliver
- Carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence
- Possession of firearms by person convicted of a crime of violence
- Alteration of marks of identification on a firearm
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Third of subsequent offense
- Superior Court Warrant Failure to Appear
No further information is available at this time.
