Two arrested in Pawtucket double drug raid

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) —Two men are facing numerous drug charges after court ordered search warrants led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun.

Kevin Perez, 22, and Leoner Leonardo, 21, both from Pawtucket, were arrested by Pawtucket Police on Tuesday with the assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Officials raided two residences located on Saratoga Ave and Cottage St., where 20 grams of heroin, various packaging and distribution materials, as well as a loaded .25cal Titan Handgun with an obliterated serial number were seized.

Perez was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Heroin with intent to deliver

Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver

Carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence (2 counts)

Possession of firearms by person convicted of a crime of violence (2 counts)

Maintaining a common nuisance

Leonardo was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Heroin with intent to deliver

Carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence

Possession of firearms by person convicted of a crime of violence

Alteration of marks of identification on a firearm

Maintaining a common nuisance

Third of subsequent offense

Superior Court Warrant Failure to Appear

No further information is available at this time.

