Two arrested in Pawtucket double drug raid - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two arrested in Pawtucket double drug raid

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department
Perez (left) Leonardo (right) Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department Perez (left) Leonardo (right) Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) —Two men are facing numerous drug charges after court ordered search warrants led to the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun.

Kevin Perez, 22, and Leoner Leonardo, 21, both from Pawtucket, were arrested by Pawtucket Police on Tuesday with the assistance from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Officials raided two residences located on Saratoga Ave and Cottage St., where 20 grams of heroin, various packaging and distribution materials, as well as a loaded .25cal Titan Handgun with an obliterated serial number were seized.

Perez was charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession of Heroin with intent to deliver
  • Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence (2 counts)
  • Possession of firearms by person convicted of a crime of violence (2 counts)
  • Maintaining a common nuisance

Leonardo was charged with the following offenses:

  • Possession of Heroin with intent to deliver
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon when committing a crime of violence
  • Possession of firearms by person convicted of a crime of violence
  • Alteration of marks of identification on a firearm
  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Third of subsequent offense
  • Superior Court Warrant Failure to Appear

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.