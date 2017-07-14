Local Company Rebuilds Playground at Seekonk YMCA

By: Tim Studebaker

SEEKONK, MASS. - A little bit of rain wasn’t stopping volunteers from all across the country from doing some community work at the Newman YMCA in Seekonk.

A few months ago, Melanie Fletcher was picking up her son from the preschool program at the YMCA.

Fletcher says, “It was very hot and all the teachers were standing outside in the sun. They looked like they were dying. I was like there's no possible way they could be enjoying themselves, which in turn is going to be reflected on the children.”

Fletcher is a project manager for Russco, a retail construction company. They were looking for an opportunity to give back near their Fall River corporate office.

Fletcher says, “So, we pulled everybody off all of our jobs all over the country to come here today and do this. That's how much it means to the company, and it trickles down into the employees. It means a lot to all of us.”

They spent their Friday tearing down old equipment, replacing it with new structures using donated materials, and cleaning up the area.

Michael Squatrito, Executive Director with the YMCA in Seekonk says it's the largest outdoor construction project they've seen in ten years.

Squatrito says, “We have a preschool that houses about 40 children each day in this building. They need a place to play, thrive and grow, make friends, learn how to interact in a playful setting.”

Now, it looks like they'll have that place.

