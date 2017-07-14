Red Sox promote top prospect Rafael Devers to the PawSox

The Boston Red Sox today will promote heralded prospect Rafael Devers to Pawtucket from Double-A Portland. Devers, 20, will join the PawSox tonight in Syracuse when the Sox take on the Syracuse Chiefs at 7:05 pm.

The PawSox return to McCoy Stadium to begin a 7-game homestand this Monday night when they play the Toledo Mud Hens at 7:05 pm. Pawtucket will host Toledo for 3-games (Monday & Tuesday at 7:05 pm and Wednesday at 11:05 am) and then play a 4-game series at home vs. the Norfolk Tides with games on Thursday & Friday at 7:05 pm, Saturday at 6:15 pm, and Sunday at 1:35 pm. Good seats remain for all games and are available in person at the McCoy Box Office and at pawsox.com.

Devers (pronounced DEH-vers) was hitting .300 in 77 games for Portland this season with 18 HR & 56 RBI. His 18 HR are a career-high and were tied for 4th in the Eastern League while his 56 RBI were 5th in the league. He ranked 2nd in the EL in Total Bases (165), 2ndin Extra-Base Hits (165), 3rd in Slugging pct. (.575), and tied for 1st in Intentional Walks (4). In addition, he led the Sea Dogs in games played (playing 64 games at 3B and 14 as the DH), Runs (48), Doubles (19), and Walks (31). The lefty hitter batted .282 vs. lefty pitching and .306 vs. righties. He hit .321 with runners in scoring position and is coming off a productive month of June when he hit .326 in 23 games with 8 HR & 21 RBI.

Rafael is ranked by Baseball America as the #1 prospect in the Red Sox organization and #14 overall in Minor League Baseball. He has been an All-Star in each of his four seasons since being signed by the Red Sox as an international free agent on August 9, 2013 (at the age of 16). In 2014 he was a Gulf Coast League All-Star (.312 in 42 games), a 2015 South Atlantic League All-Star for Greenville (.288/11/70), in 2016 a Carolina League All-Star with Salem (.282/11/71), and this season an Eastern League All-Star for Portland (going 1-for-2 as the starting 3B for the East All-Stars in their 7-1 victory on Wednesday in Manchester, NH). The 6’0”, 234 lbs. native of the Dominican Republic also appeared in the All-Star Futures Game in both 2015 & 2017.

Devers, who won’t turn 21 until October 24, will become the 3rd youngest position player ever to appear for the PawSox as he is currently 20 years, 8 months, and 20 days young. On June 14, 2013, INF Xander Bogaerts became the 2nd youngest position player ever to appear for the PawSox at 20 years, 8 months, and 13 days old (young). SS Glenn Hoffman was 19 years, 1 month and 25 days old when he made his PawSox debut on September 1, 1977. RHP Jeff Suppan was 20 years, 8 months, and 1 day old when he made his PawSox pitching debut on August 3, 1995.