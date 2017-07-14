Taco Bell vandal wanted by North Smithfield Police

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Smithfield Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a suspect who vandalized a local Taco Bell restaurant.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC6 News shows a male suspect apparently irate due to a food order, destroying several objects on the counter.

The incident occurred Thursday evening around 10:15 pm at the Taco Bell on Eddie Dowling Highway.

Anyone with information on the identity of this subject is encouraged to call the North Smithfield Police Department at 401-762-1212.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017