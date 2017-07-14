Castillo and Tavarez Homers Help Lift PawSox over Chiefs at Syracuse

PawSox news release...

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rusney Castillo and Aneury Tavarez homered, and Kyle Kendrick supplied seven sharp innings, as the Pawtucket Red Sox toppled the Syracuse Chiefs, 8-1, on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

The PawSox (46-44) broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run fifth inning and added late insurance with the long ball to claim a second consecutive win over Syracuse (32-57) to start the four-game series. Pawtucket pitchers have allowed zero or one run in six of the last seven games.

Kendrick (W, 3-6), in his second start since returning from the disabled list and a bout of right shoulder inflammation, only yielded a run in seven innings on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Right-handed relievers Chandler Shepherd and Ben Taylor each chipped in with a scoreless stanza to cement the victory.

Syracuse starter and former first-round pick Erick Fedde tossed 3.2 innings and allowed a run on three hits, while right-hander Greg Ross (L, 3-8) ceded four runs in 3.1 frames.

Rehabbing Red Sox utility man Brock Holt (vertigo) went 1-for-5 with a two-run single in his first action since the All-Star break.

Highly-regarded prospect Rafael Devers, who was promoted to Pawtucket on Friday afternoon, did not play after travel pushed his arrival to central New York to around the start of the ballgame.

Castillo (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI), Tavarez (2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI) and first baseman Ryan Court (1-for-2, R, 2 BB) spearheaded another well-rounded offensive effort.

The PawSox climbed on the board in the second. Court and left fielder Steve Selsky strung together consecutive singles to place runners at the corner, and Court scored on a double-play ball off the bat of third baseman Matt Dominguez.

After Syracuse tied the game, 1-1, in the fourth, Pawtucket then exploded for its four runs in the fifth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Holt ripped a two-strike, two-run single down the left-field line to make it 3-1. Castillo then scorched an RBI single to center, and Holt scored on a wild pitch.

Castillo led off the eighth inning by mashing a solo homer to deep right-center — his 10th long ball of the season. In the ninth, Tavarez pulled a two-run big fly to right-center to stretch the lead to 8-1.

The PawSox continue their four-game series in Syracuse on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. PawSox left-hander Jalen Beeks (2-3, 3.11) is scheduled to oppose Chiefs righty A.J. Cole (4-3, 6.27). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with PawSox Insider at 5:35 p.m.

The PawSox return home Monday and remain at McCoy Stadium for a seven-game homestand through July 23.