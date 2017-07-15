One killed in fiery crash in Mansfield

By: News Staff

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) -- One man was killed in a fiery crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on I-95 North in Mansfield around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

State police responded to scene, finding a 2015 Ford F250 pickup that had caught on fire after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer which was disabled in the breakdown lane with a flat tire.

The driver of the pickup truck was found dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released. There were no other passengers in the truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 56-year-old man of Providence, suffered only minor injuries and refused immediate medical treatment.

State police said that a preliminary investigation determined the F250 was driving at a high rate of speed in the breakdown lane prior to the crash.

The right two lanes of I-95 NB are still closed as authorities investigate and clear the scene of the crash.

The remaining facts and circumstances of the crash are currently under investigation by troopers assigned to the State Police Foxboro Barracks and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Troop H Headquarters, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section (CARS), State Police Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), Mansfield Fire, Mansfield EMS, North Attleboro Fire Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) all assisted on scene.

