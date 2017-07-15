One killed in fiery crash in Mansfield - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

One killed in fiery crash in Mansfield

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) -- One man was killed in a fiery crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on I-95 North in Mansfield around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

State police responded to scene, finding a 2015 Ford F250 pickup that had caught on fire after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer which was disabled in the breakdown lane with a flat tire.

The driver of the pickup truck was found dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released. There were no other passengers in the truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 56-year-old man of Providence, suffered only minor injuries and refused immediate medical treatment.

State police said that a preliminary investigation determined the F250 was driving at a high rate of speed in the breakdown lane prior to the crash.

The right two lanes of I-95 NB are still closed as authorities investigate and clear the scene of the crash.

The remaining facts and circumstances of the crash are currently under investigation by troopers assigned to the State Police Foxboro Barracks and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Troop H Headquarters, State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section (CARS), State Police Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), Mansfield Fire, Mansfield EMS, North Attleboro Fire Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) all assisted on scene.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.