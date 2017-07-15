Baby girl dead, DCYF investigating

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Following the death of a 2-month old baby girl from Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating family and friends of the infant.

The baby died Thursday morning, according to DCYF.

Investigators are now looking into allegations of abuse or neglect. Family and friends are being interviewed by DCYF and local authorities.

Due to confidentiality laws, no further details will be released by DCYF.

No charges have been filed at this time. The Office of the Child Advocate has been notified.

