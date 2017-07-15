Providence Fire receives nearly $1 mil federal grant for new vehicles

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- The Providence Fire Department was awarded almost $1 million in federal funding to purchase a new aerial truck and Type-1 ambulance.

The department will use over $974,000 to purchase a new Type-1 ambulance to replace an outdated 2006 Ford F350 ambulance currently in use that has logged over 250,000 miles and is in need of replacement, and a new NFPA 1901 compliant 110’ aerial truck with upgrades such as a pre-piped waterway, scene lighting, and power generating capabilities, as well as new safety features.

The funds were made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

A press release from Senator Jack Reed's office says that the new vehicles will modernize the department and reduce time spent on vehicle repairs.

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, as well as Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline joined Mayor Jorge Elorza in announcing the grant.

"At a time when fire departments around the state are hamstrung by tight budgets, I will continue doing everything I can to assist them by providing federal funding so they can continue to focus on their lifesaving work," Reed said. Reed wrote letters of support in honor of the Providence Fire Department for the applications for a new fire truck and ambulance.

“This significant award will replace two well-worn trucks with state-of-the-art vehicles that our capital city’s first responders can rely on," Whitehouse said.

Cicilline pledged to continue to fight for funding for fire departments. "This is precisely the kind of investment that we should be making in our cities and towns, and I will continue to support our local firefighters in Washington," he said.

Langevin, who serves as a senior member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, which oversees the AFG program, congratulated Mayor Elorza on efforts to "support our first responders."

The department responds to almost 30,000 medical emergencies a year. Eight fire departments across Rhode Island have received a total of over $2.2 million in AFC funding this year.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017