Narragansett man killed in crash

GEORGETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) -- A Narragansett man was killed in a crash on I-95 North in Georgetown on Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Paul Girard, 67, was found dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle and veered to the right, through the breakdown lane, into the grass and struck a tree.

The 63-year-old female passenger, who has not been identified, was transported with serious injuries to Anna Jacques Hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police.

