VP Pence, Trudeau talk trade during NGA meeting

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been talking trade on the sidelines of a meeting of governors in Rhode Island.

The White House says the two leaders have a shared commitment to updating and modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement. It also says the leaders also discussed the need to work together to "address lingering trade disagreements."

President Donald Trump has called for renegotiating NAFTA, which he has called, the "worst trade deal maybe ever signed anywhere."

The Trump administration formally told Congress in May that it intends to renegotiate NAFTA with Canada and Mexico. The White House had previously spread the word that Trump was ready to pull out of the pact entirely. But then Trump reversed course and said he would seek a better deal first.

