Red Sox Spoil Sale's Gem In 16-Inning Loss To Yankees Saturday

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Didi Gregorius lined a go-ahead single in the 16th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Saturday in the longest game between the bitter rivals at Fenway Park since 1966.

        Matt Holliday hit a tying home run off Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth, and it took 5 hours, 50 minutes and 512 pitches to finish. That is, if it's really over, the Red Sox put the game under protest after a bizarre play on the bases involving Holliday in the 11th.

        Both teams burned through their bullpens, and the relievers won't get much rest. The Yankees and the AL East-leading Red Sox are set for a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

        Boston starter Chris Sale struck out 13 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball. Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed one run and four hits in seven innings.

        Ben Heller (1-0) went two innings. Doug Fister (0-3) gave up three runs in the 16th.

        A day after Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead and lost, they rallied. Boston had been 43-0 when leading after eight.
 
