Trailer fire rekindled day after fatal accident

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) -- Just over 24 hours following the fatal accident and fire between a pickup truck and tractor trailer on I-95 NB in Mansfield, the 53-foot trailer caught on fire again Sunday morning.

Attleboro Fire confirmed that the same trailer involved from Saturday's accident re-ignited around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the lot of Sterry Street Towing in South Attleboro.

Officials are unsure of the exact cause, but suspect the fire this morning that involved at least 25 percent of the trailer was a rekindle of the previous day's fire.

Responders cleared the scene by about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Attleboro Fire.

One man was killed in Saturday's fiery crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer on I-95 North in Mansfield around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 2015 Ford F250 pickup that had caught on fire after striking the rear of a tractor-trailer, which was disabled in the breakdown lane with a flat tire, at a high rate of speed, according to preliminary investigations.

The driver of the pickup truck was found dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released. There were no other passengers in the truck. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 56-year-old man of Providence, suffered only minor injuries and refused immediate medical treatment.

